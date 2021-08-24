Babcock steps into quantum technology realm with Arqit tie-up

Arqit's QuantumCloud will be trialled across multiple defence projects. (Image: Arqit)

UK firms Arqit and Babcock International have sealed a partnership agreement to test the encryption capabilities of QuantumCloud technology.

Babcock has announced a collaboration agreement with Arqit to test and experiment with the latter's QuantumCloud applications in the government and defence sectors.

Arqit claims that as an agile and powerful platform, QuantumCloud was conceived to solve legacy encryption techniques that government and industry might face and provide a 'firewall' against potential quantum attacks.

The purpose of the partnership with Babcock is to conduct tests in live operational scenarios across a wide array of platforms and military networks, including UK government-funded projects.

More specifically, Babcock revealed that the focus projects include UGV, secured manned and unmanned aircraft, and maritime connectivity programmes.

'We’re continuing to develop our technology strategy with a particular interest in digital technologies, secure communications, and other areas such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and autonomy,’ said Richard Drake, managing director of Babcock's Mission Systems business.

‘As threats to data evolve we need to respond and grow our capabilities in line with new requirements.’ he added.

The partnership between the two companies marks a step forward for Arqit, which earlier in August had released its QuantumCloud 1.0 to commercial customers.