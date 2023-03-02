To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia's C4i secures Asia-Pacific air defence voice comms contract

2nd March 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The VOICE C2 system will be rolled out across hundreds of controller positions for an Asia-Pacific customer. (Photo: C4i)

Frequentis Group's Australian subsidiary C4i has been awarded a contract to provide a VOIP communications control system to enhance a major Asia-Pacific national air defence network.

Melbourne-based communications provider C4i has been awarded a nationwide voice communications control system (VCCS) contract by an Asia-Pacific customer following a successful initial system delivery phase. 

C4i’s VOICE C2 VCCS solution will equip operating centres, remote radio sites and remote air bases, with controller work positions interfacing with new and legacy radio systems, telephone networks and voice recording systems.

With several hundred controller positions working end-to-end, the VCCS will represent one of the largest Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) systems in Asia-Pacific, the company said.

C4i will be collaborating with an in-country partner for delivery, training and support of the VCCS, also covering transition between legacy systems and the new network. This strong working relationship will continue through to the certification of full operational capability and beyond into the ongoing support of the system throughout its lifecycle.

'[The] initial phase involved unique customisation, and a large amount of working positions, all delivered within nine months. Key to this success was the strength of the C4i VOICE C2 product, the experience of our team, and close collaboration of all stakeholders,' said Darren Gardner, MD of C4i.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

