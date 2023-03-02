Australia's C4i secures Asia-Pacific air defence voice comms contract
Melbourne-based communications provider C4i has been awarded a nationwide voice communications control system (VCCS) contract by an Asia-Pacific customer following a successful initial system delivery phase.
C4i’s VOICE C2 VCCS solution will equip operating centres, remote radio sites and remote air bases, with controller work positions interfacing with new and legacy radio systems, telephone networks and voice recording systems.
With several hundred controller positions working end-to-end, the VCCS will represent one of the largest Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) systems in Asia-Pacific, the company said.
C4i will be collaborating with an in-country partner for delivery, training and support of the VCCS, also covering transition between legacy systems and the new network. This strong working relationship will continue through to the certification of full operational capability and beyond into the ongoing support of the system throughout its lifecycle.
'[The] initial phase involved unique customisation, and a large amount of working positions, all delivered within nine months. Key to this success was the strength of the C4i VOICE C2 product, the experience of our team, and close collaboration of all stakeholders,' said Darren Gardner, MD of C4i.
