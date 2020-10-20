Digital Battlespace
Australian AOR vessels receive software-defined radios
Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) has completed work on the second external secure communications system for two Royal Australian Navy (RAN) auxiliary oiler and replenishment (AOR) ships: HMAS Stalwart and HMAS Supply.
The equipment provides LoS and BLoS communication capabilities for the two 19,500t vessels.
Rohde & Schwarz (Australia) performed the work under subcontract to Spain-based shipbuilder Navantia. It provided R&S Series4100 HF and R&S Series4400 VHF/UHF software-defined ...
