Australian AOR vessels receive software-defined radios

20th October 2020 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

All HF transceivers and receivers are HF wideband-ready for future data communications, according to manufacturer Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) has completed work on the second external secure communications system for two Royal Australian Navy (RAN) auxiliary oiler and replenishment (AOR) ships: HMAS Stalwart and HMAS Supply.

The equipment provides LoS and BLoS communication capabilities for the two 19,500t vessels.

Rohde & Schwarz (Australia) performed the work under subcontract to Spain-based shipbuilder Navantia. It provided R&S Series4100 HF and R&S Series4400 VHF/UHF software-defined ...

