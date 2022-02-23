Australia requests anti-missile kit for transport aircraft via FMS

Saab unveils DeployNet 5G network
UAE-developed DeployNet enables high-capacity bandwidth in geographically remote areas.
The US Department of State has approved a potential $122 million FMS deal for Northrop Grumman and Boeing to sell Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) component systems and related equipment to Australia.
The Australian government is requesting the anti-missile laser countermeasures equipment to support an ongoing upgrade of large transport aircraft operated by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).
These RAAF platforms include C-17A Globemaster III, KC-30A, and C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft, the State Department noted in a 22 February announcement.
If approved by Congress, the FMS package will include 27 system processor replacements for the AN/AAQ 24(V)N LAIRCM system and 30 Guardian laser turret assemblies, plus advanced threat warning sensors, ancillary equipment and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services.
Rafael will host customers for a live demonstration of its popular RecceLite ISR targeting pod later this year.
Leonardo is pursuing export sales of the Miysis directional infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) system which could rise in the face of MANPADS proliferation.
Boeing says a data exchange pipeline will store and facilitate the analysis of supply chain data for the F-15SG aircraft fleet.
Modification raises the overall contract value for USSOCOM manpack radios to more than $550 million.
By acquiring a stake in fellow Spanish company Sateliot, Indra hopes to exploit defence SATCOM opportunities using the Internet of Things.