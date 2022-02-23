Australia requests anti-missile kit for transport aircraft via FMS

Royal Australian Air Force C-130J Hercules and C-17A Globemaster III aircraft at Honiara international airport, Solomon Islands, in February 2022. (Photo: RAAF/Cpl Jarrod McAneney)

Australia requests an FMS for LAIRCM replacement components to be installed on transport aircraft as part of an RAAF upgrade programme.

The US Department of State has approved a potential $122 million FMS deal for Northrop Grumman and Boeing to sell Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) component systems and related equipment to Australia.

The Australian government is requesting the anti-missile laser countermeasures equipment to support an ongoing upgrade of large transport aircraft operated by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

These RAAF platforms include C-17A Globemaster III, KC-30A, and C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft, the State Department noted in a 22 February announcement.

If approved by Congress, the FMS package will include 27 system processor replacements for the AN/AAQ 24(V)N LAIRCM system and 30 Guardian laser turret assemblies, plus advanced threat warning sensors, ancillary equipment and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services.