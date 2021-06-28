USAF orders more LAIRCM systems

Indonesian Navy receives ScanEagles from US
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
Northrop Grumman has received an order for further installations of its Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure (LAIRCM) systems on US and international fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.
The contract is valued at $146 million and was placed by the USAF.
The award is part of an existing indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract for LAIRCM upgrades, modifications and installations on a wide range of aircraft, including the C-17, C-5, C-130J, P-8, CH-53K, KC-46 and other platforms operated by international customers.
Northrop Grumman’s family of countermeasure systems are installed on more than 1,500 aircraft of 85 different types.
The LAIRCM system for the USAF combines an advanced IR missile warning system and directed laser countermeasures.
The systems provide spherical protection by detecting, tracking and jamming incoming infrared threats.
It defeats threats by directing a high-intensity laser beam into the eye of the fast-moving missile’s infrared seeker.
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
Leonardo provides DIRCM system for Global 7500 aircraft.
The second Global Hawk for Japan has flown, while production is under way of the UH-2 utility helicopter.
CH-53K deal for Sikorsky includes nine aircraft plus various support services.
Change is afoot for the French fleet of MQ-9 Reapers.
Japan has an indigenous 'loyal wingman' programme that will complement the future F-X fighter in the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.