Australia to improve space-based ISR capabilities

The Australian government is investing A$500 million ($380.78 million) to improve the country’s space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, the Department of Defence announced on 18 June.

Imagery from high-end commercial satellites, now in orbit, will be integrated directly into the Australian Geospatial-Intelligence Organisation’s (AGO) imagery dissemination systems.

Minister for Defence Marise Payne said, ‘Defence’s enhanced access to these satellites will increase Australia’s capacity to maintain surveillance and improve situational awareness for the Australian Defence Force [ADF] and other national security agencies through the provision of high-quality imagery.’

Information will assist defence operations, border protection and humanitarian missions.

This