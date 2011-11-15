To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AOC 2011: USAF expresses concern over Africa and South America cyber 'peers'

15th November 2011 - 15:24 GMT | by Andrew White in Washington, DC

Technology leaps are creating new, international 'peers' in the realm of EW and cyberspace, according to Lt Gen William Lord, Chief of Warfighting Integration and Chief Information Officer to the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force.

Addressing the Association of Old Crows (AOC) conference on 15 November, Lord confirmed how the next century would be dominated by cyber warfare and highlighted the emergence of newly acquired expertise in Africa and South America.

'The 21st century is the century for cyber,' Lord announced. 'We are developing peers in this business that we may not have had in the past.

