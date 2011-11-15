AOC 2011: USAF expresses concern over Africa and South America cyber 'peers'
Technology leaps are creating new, international 'peers' in the realm of EW and cyberspace, according to Lt Gen William Lord, Chief of Warfighting Integration and Chief Information Officer to the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force.
Addressing the Association of Old Crows (AOC) conference on 15 November, Lord confirmed how the next century would be dominated by cyber warfare and highlighted the emergence of newly acquired expertise in Africa and South America.
'The 21st century is the century for cyber,' Lord announced. 'We are developing peers in this business that we may not have had in the past.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Raytheon takes networking to the tactical edge for US Air Force's JADC2 enterprise
Raytheon will develop a tactical edge networking capability as part of the USAF's Advanced Battle Management effort.
-
How an IT giant is powering the digital transformation of global military organisations (Studio)
While rapidly evolving technological trends promise to transform military operations, close collaboration with a trusted partner remains essential.
-
Raytheon BBN to work on US Air Force Research Lab programme
The US Air Force's Fight Tonight effort supported by a team lead by Raytheon BBN will enable military leaders to rapidly determine the most effective way to achieve objectives during complex air attack scenarios.
-
Viasat aims to launch first satellite of new constellation in Q1 2023
The new three-satellite constellation improves Viasat's global coverage and allows it to surge capacity to meet operational requirements.