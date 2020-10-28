Digital Battlespace

Allied Defence Accelerator picks 15 ideas for next stage

28th October 2020 - 09:13 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

UK-US initiative aims to create new methods for international procurement

The Starburst aerospace and defence accelerator on 27 October announced the finalists in the initial Allied Defence Accelerator programme for space technology innovations.

A total of 15 startups will present their solutions to military end-users in the International Space Pitch Day at the Defence Space Conference 2020 on 17-18 November ...

