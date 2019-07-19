Airbus to run UK MoD C4ISR test centre

Airbus will run the UK Ministry of Defence’s (MoD’s) land C4ISR test centre under a £22 million, five-year contract announced on 19 July.

The contract will see Airbus manage test and reference services to support the delivery and assured release of C4ISR capability for deployed operations around the globe.

Airbus will deliver a comprehensive and coherent service model for the Land Systems Reference Centre (LSRC), including test and reference capability to support development, integration, approval and de-risking of C4ISR systems and services.

The company aims to make the LSRC the UK MoD’s centre of excellence for advice and test, ensuring that MoD networks can accommodate new applications, hardware and services. Major programmes such as Morpheus, which is the next generation tactical communications system for the British armed forces, will be tested in the LSRC.

The LSRC provides the MoD with a through life ‘systems of systems’ test and reference service. It provides an appropriate test, integration and transition capability that assures release packages for introduction onto the defence network and in support of operations and exercises.