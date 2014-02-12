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AFCEA West 2014: LM reveals interoperable ISR strategy

12th February 2014 - 13:17 GMT | by Andrew White in San Diego

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Lockheed Martin has described growing aspirations of customers for real-time ISR capabilities, especially in the Middle East.

Speaking to Shephard at the AFCEA West exhibition in San Diego, Lockheed Martin’s VP for business development, Javier Dragone, said processing, exploitation and dissemination (PED) of ISR intelligence would eventually evolve into real-time capabilities. 

Currently, leading ISR nations such as the US and UK run real-time ISR missions. However, many Middle East nations rely on after-action reviews to analyse ISR data before disseminating to other units and agencies.

Dragone said certain countries in the region were looking to get ‘basic systems up and

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Andrew White

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Andrew White

Andrew is a former editor of Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Andrew joined Shephard …

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