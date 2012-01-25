AFCEA West 2012: Dell furthers military products

Dell has confirmed that its Tactical Mobile Data Center (T-MDC) has received interest from potential 'elite' customers, including NATO.

'All militaries across the world operate in the same way and have the same needs. I think we've put together a solution that a lot of customers want. It does have some appeal within NATO,' Joe Trickey, Dell rugged mobility and digital forensics marketing manager told Shephard at the AFCEA West conference in San Diego on 24 January.

Trickey confirmed that the DoD purchased the system some six months ago, and other 'elite' agencies are interested.

Based on an ISU 90