Digital Battlespace
Academia to aid Australian development of AI capabilities
A team of mathematicians, statisticians, engineers, and software scientists at two Australian universities is to research new data analytics and AI applications for the Department of Defence.
Under an MoU between the University of South Australia (UniSA) and the University of Wollongong (UOW), signed on 22 May, the team will look at autonomous systems, information ecosystems that allow the integrated management of “digital twins” across the Defence asset lifecycle; self-aware software and cyber-physical systems that can autonomously assess mission alternatives and support high pressure, rapid decision making; and AI to support data analysis of the location and behavioural patterns of terrorist cells or enemy forces.
‘UniSA has key research capabilities in information ecosystems, data analytics, and the internet of military things to support a range of defence force requirements from battlefield decision making to military intelligence support systems,’ said UniSA defence and space director Matt Opie.
UniSA and UOW also aim to work with the Defence Science and Technology Group in the Australian Defence Force (ADF), to assess where they can apply AI capabilities to the ADF Star Shots programme of eight strategic technology projects.
