AAD 2016: Radar on the cards for BIRO

16th September 2016 - 12:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in Pretoria

Delays to the South African Navy’s BIRO offshore patrol vessel (OPV) and inshore patrol vessel (IPV) progamme mean that radar offerings for the ships will have to wait.

Internal processes at state procurement organisation Armscorp mean that bids for BIRO that were valid until mid-2016 are on hold.

Reutech’s RSR 210N which has been built especially for the Royal Norwegian Navy’s Fridjtof Nansen-class frigates to be compatible with the SPY-1 system from Lockheed Martin, and have been in-service since October 2013, are being considered for the three OPVs.

RSR 210N is an X-band naval/air surveillance 2-D multi-mode radar that is

