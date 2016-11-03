Zhuhai 2016: Hints detected of Chinese BMD development
There were small hints of a Chinese ballistic missile defence (BMD) system when Shephard attended the 11th Zhuhai Air Show in China.
One was the appearance for the first time of the TYD-1 target missile from Beiwei, whose company name in English translates as ‘more power’.
The company stated that the TYD-1, still under development, ‘simulates a surface-to-surface tactical ballistic missile by imitating its trajectory characteristics and target characteristics in re-entry phase’.
Beiwei admitted in its literature that it ‘can be used for air defence military exercises, weapon assessments, anti-air weaponry development assessments, etc.’
The TYD-1 has an average
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Notes
-
Rheinmetall joins in Ukrainian JV on the support and manufacture of military vehicles
Germany’s Rheinmetall will provide further support to Ukraine, on top of billions-of-dollars worth of munitions, by taking a majority stake in a military vehicles company.
-
Germany to provide Ukraine with additional air-defence systems and Gepard anti-aircraft guns
The German government has announced a billion-euro-plus package of equipment for Ukraine which includes Patriot and IRIS-T air defence systems and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.
-
Boom time has arrived for South Korean defence exports (Opinion)
The Asian country to make the most spectacular and stellar success in terms of arms exports is none other than South Korea, a nation of 51.7 million citizens.
-
US strengthens regional posture with munitions, ships and fighter jets in response to Hamas attack on Israel
The swift deployment of munitions and the mobilisation of ships and fighter jets in response to the Hamas attack on Israel raise concerns about potential broader regional involvement.