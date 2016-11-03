Zhuhai 2016: Hints detected of Chinese BMD development

There were small hints of a Chinese ballistic missile defence (BMD) system when Shephard attended the 11th Zhuhai Air Show in China.

One was the appearance for the first time of the TYD-1 target missile from Beiwei, whose company name in English translates as ‘more power’.

The company stated that the TYD-1, still under development, ‘simulates a surface-to-surface tactical ballistic missile by imitating its trajectory characteristics and target characteristics in re-entry phase’.

Beiwei admitted in its literature that it ‘can be used for air defence military exercises, weapon assessments, anti-air weaponry development assessments, etc.’

The TYD-1 has an average