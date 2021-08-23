World Defense Show seals royal patronage (sponsored)

(Photo: Saudi Press Agency)

The inaugural World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia next year will be held under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The World Defense Show, founded by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), is set to take place in Riyadh from 6-9 March 2022.

Royal patronage reinforces the national commitment to the growth and success of the show – set to be one of the world’s leading defence events as well as the global hub for business and defence innovation.

Ahmad Al-Ohali, Governor of GAMI, said: ‘On behalf of GAMI and World Defense Show’s Organizing Committee, we are honoured and blessed with the continued support of the Kingdom’s leadership to strengthen the Kingdom’s position at the centre of a more collaborative global defence industry.’

He added: ‘Royal patronage is an extension of the leadership’s unwavering support to localising 50% of military expenditure in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.’

The World Defense Show will be a global platform for defence experts, industry leaders and manufacturers, enabling massive collaboration opportunities between international and local players, and allowing wider access to Saudi Arabia’s evolving defence and security industries.

The show will take place every two years at a purpose-built venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will feature interoperable defence solutions in the presence of Saudi’s key leadership, international delegations and prominent industry decision-makers from around the world.

The event will host more than 30,000 visitors including the world’s top industry experts, who will participate in thought leadership sessions focusing on the future of the industry across air, land, sea, space and security.

As the founder of World Defense Show, GAMI is the regulator, enabler and licensing agency for the Saudi defence industry. GAMI is responsible for domestic defence sector development in line with the goal under Vision 2030 to localise 50% of military manufacturing by 2030.

To learn more about the World Defense Show, visit https://www.worlddefenseshow.com/.

