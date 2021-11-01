World Defense Show Opens Registration for Trade Visitors (Sponsored)

This article is brought to you by World Defense Show.

Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show, the newest global stage for defense interoperability, has officially opened registration for trade visitors. More than 30,000 attendees are expected to participate at the inaugural World Defense Show for four jam-packed days.

Founded by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), World Defense Show is the and first fully integrated defense event to enter the global industry tradeshow circuit. Taking place from 6-9 March 2022 in Riyadh, the event will serve as a gateway to Saudi Arabia’s defense ecosystem, hosting over 800 exhibitors, 30,000 industry professionals and over 85 military delegations.

A future-focused defense experience

The visitor experience at World Defense Show will be unprecedented. Featuring integration across all five defense domains – land, sea, air, security and space – the key theme of interoperability will be showcased across an 800,000 sqm, purpose-built, state-of-the-art venue. Dedicated indoor and outdoor zones will host live and static displays as visitors experience the future of defense in action.

World Defense Show will host incredible Flying Displays of air power on a 3km-long and 50m-wide dedicated runway, as well as daily simulations of interoperability in mission-critical scenarios at a dedicated 23,200 sqm demonstration area.

A centrepiece of World Defense Show is to advance connections and collaboration among key defense players to take the industry to new heights. Through curated networking programs,– from the Kingdom’s industry decision-makers and international military delegations to investors and buyers – the engines of the global defense ecosystem will come together to unlock valuable partnerships and investment opportunities.

A ticket to meet the Saudi defense ecosystem

In line with Vision 2030, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to open its doors and expand opportunities to the world, and World Defense Show is no exception. Over 45 countries are expected to participate across dedicated international pavilions. Doubling as a marketplace for ideas and innovation, World Defense Show will channel the diverse voices of today’s defense community – from SMEs to Primes.

Senior decision-makers, defense ministers and chiefs of military staff will be among the 300 most influential industry figures, invited to convene at World Defense Show’s Day Zero event. The first of its kind in the region, Riyadh Defense Forum is hosted by the renowned think-tank, International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), to tackle critical questions on defense trends and policy. These topics and themes will continue through the subsequent World Defense Show trade days, from 6th to 9th March 2022, as Innovation Insight sessions.

The WDS Thought Leadership Program, consisting of daily Innovation Insight sessions, panels and presentations will cover critical defense industry themes. International industry experts will cover innovation in action, emerging and disruptive technologies, and the importance of driving defense transformation through innovation. In addition, World Defense Show will host a dedicated Women in Defense Program, coinciding with International Women’s Day, the program will feature keynotes and panel sessions by inspirational female leaders from around the world.

Given that Saudi Arabia sits at the center of three continents, international visitors will find travel to attend World Defense Show a smooth process. The Kingdom’s geographical accessibility and welcoming culture ensures that the World Defense Show experience is enhanced through traditions informed by Arab hospitality.

Registration for trade visitors closes by February 2022. Register today by visiting https://registration.worlddefenseshow.com/rfg/publish/WDS22/simplereg.aspx .