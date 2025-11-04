To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Why the NORAD inventory might be the US and Canada’s Achilles’ heel

4th November 2025 - 15:27 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

A US F-16 escorts Russians Su-35 Flanker and Tu-95 Bear bomber over the Bering Sea in September 2025. (Photo: US DoD)

Both the US and Canada operate Cold War-era capabilities which cannot defeat today’s and tomorrow’s threats.

The ageing inventory of the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) has been a growing concern for the US and Canada. Responsible for providing aerospace surveillance, identification, control and warning for both countries, the in-service capabilities have been in operation for more than four decades.

Former military officials, active-duty leaders and defence analysts speaking to Shephard confirmed that NORAD’s assets cannot defeat current and future threats.

“Most of what NORAD has was late ’70s, ’80s fielded, in the Cold War era,” the former NORAD Cdr and US Air Force (USAF) Gen (ret) Glen D VanHerck told Shephard. “The capabilities

