Vincorion, SFC Energy develop modular fuel cell

15th September 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Example of an SFC fuel cell. (Photo: SFC)

Newly developed Portable Power Management Modules are suitable for special military operations and other purposes.

In under two years of collaboration, Vincorion and SFC Energy have created a prototype modular fuel cell for civilian and military operations.

Portable Power Management Modules (PPM modularv) are now being showcased with an SFC methanol fuel cell, Vincorion noted in a 14 September statement.

PPM modularv can be configured to suit any mobile power application, the company added. It includes

portable modules for input, output, and storage. In addition to the fuel cells, these modules can draw power from various sources such as ‘car batteries, old diesel generators, unstable local grids, or small solar power systems’.

A variable output module can be used to connect to a range of electrical consumers with a peak load of up to 10KW. ‘This makes it suitable for particularly demanding missions ranging from disaster control to special military operations,’ Vincorion stated.

