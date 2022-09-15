Vincorion, SFC Energy develop modular fuel cell
In under two years of collaboration, Vincorion and SFC Energy have created a prototype modular fuel cell for civilian and military operations.
Portable Power Management Modules (PPM modularv) are now being showcased with an SFC methanol fuel cell, Vincorion noted in a 14 September statement.
PPM modularv can be configured to suit any mobile power application, the company added. It includes
portable modules for input, output, and storage. In addition to the fuel cells, these modules can draw power from various sources such as ‘car batteries, old diesel generators, unstable local grids, or small solar power systems’.
A variable output module can be used to connect to a range of electrical consumers with a peak load of up to 10KW. ‘This makes it suitable for particularly demanding missions ranging from disaster control to special military operations,’ Vincorion stated.
More from Defence Notes
-
OGMA to provide support for EMEA Super Tucano customers
OGMA will become the first EMEA company to provide maintenance and other support services for A-29 Super Tucano operators in the region.
-
Lithuania to buy drones and receive more Javelins, JLTVs
New UASs and more Javelin antitank missiles will be procured by Lithuania.
-
General Electric wraps up second XA100 engine test series
General Electric's XA100 engine has completed another test milestone.
-
SAIC to support Missile Defense Agency analysis and modelling effort
SAIC will work to evolve a capability to model expected performance of the US Missile Defense System.