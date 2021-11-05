USN orders support for ram-air parachutes

Pentagon report highlights China’s ambition to ‘fight and win wars’
Strategic competition continue to heat up between China and the US, as the former prioritises developing a modern military with burgeoning nuclear warheads.
SSK Industries is providing critical safety items for USN SOF users of ram-air parachute systems, under a $12.65 million IDIQ contract from the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division.
The deal includes life support for ‘non-developmental Electronic Automatic Activating Device end items, associated replacement parts, and related original equipment manufacturer overhauls’, the DoD noted on 1 November.
Work will be performed in Lebanon, Ohio, for completion in October 2026.
Ram-air canopies are particularly useful for SOF in High Altitude High Opening parachute insertion operations.
A typical ram-air parafoil employs twin layers of fabric (connected by ribs) for steerability. The spaces between fill with higher-pressure air from vents that face forward on the leading edge of the airfoil. The fabric is shaped and the parachute lines are trimmed under load, so that the ballooning fabric inflates into an airfoil shape.
The UK has released details of its RAF BAe 146 fleet replacement but will only acquire two aircraft instead of four.
Enhanced Kazakh SAM system will be transferred to air defence troops.
Northrop Grumman reports lower Q3 sales on various USAF programmes.
It seems that the UK has maintained its presence in the top 10 global defence exporters worldwide — but it remains to be seen whether this will continue after COVID-19 and post-Brexit.
The US Government Accountability Office has released a report criticising US defence procurement as ‘inefficient, cumbersome, and bureaucratic’.