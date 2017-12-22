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New oxygen delivery sought for future parachute operations

22nd December 2017 - 15:15 GMT | by Scott Gourley in California

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The US Army is seeking information from industry on a notional new oxygen delivery system that could be used in future military free fall (MFF) parachute operations.

A sources sought announcement was outlined on 21 December which stated that the problem stems from the fact that Improved Ram Air Canopy systems, in particular when used in High Altitude High Opening (HAHO) parachute insertion operations, have extended the MFF parachutist’s time under canopy. 

The problem is only going to get worse, as Future Ram Air parachute systems ‘are expected to have descent rates of approximately 9 feet/sec from an objective altitude

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Scott Gourley

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Scott Gourley

Scott Gourley is a US-based writer on defence and security issues. A former US Army …

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