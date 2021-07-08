USAF issues multibillion-dollar Minuteman III support contract

AeroVironment reveals Crysalis ground control system
AeroVironment has unveiled a new ground control system available in multiple configurations.
Northrop Grumman has picked up an IDIQ contract worth up to $3.86 billion from the US Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, to continue ground subsystems support for the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile.
‘This contract provides for sustaining engineering, maintenance engineering, test and assessment, modification of systems and equipment, software maintenance, developmental engineering, production engineering, repair and procurement,’ the DoD announced on 7 July.
Work will be performed at six USAF bases for completion by July 2039.
Northrop Grumman announced on 10 June a $287 million baseline deal from the USAF to provide additional engineering sustainment services for Minuteman III under the Propulsion Subsystem Support Contract (PSSC) 2.0.
The work supports the USAF Minuteman III Systems Directorate at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.
PSSC 2.0 has a contract ceiling of $2.31 billion plus options over a period of 18.5 years.
An eventual replacement for Minuteman called the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD), also developed by Northrop Grumman, is planned to achieve IOC in 2029.
The FY2022 US DoD budget request includes $10.89 million for GBSD-related procurement and $57.79 million for ‘replacement ballistic missile equipment’.
AeroVironment has unveiled a new ground control system available in multiple configurations.
The first remote air traffic control tower for the UK armed forces is planned to go live next year.
Huntington Ingalls Industries has announced that it has entered into a contract to acquire Alion Science and Technology.
Unnamed customer to receive Israeli-made C-UAS systems in multimillion US dollar deal.
Given the latest delay to a key programme, how much confidence should there be in the underequipped British Army achieving key vehicle procurement ambitions laid out in the recent Integrated Review?
Progress in nanomaterial technologies could help militaries to counter directed-energy weapons, as the latest research finds new applications for defence.