US shoots down Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic, debris recovered

Analysis of the debris of the Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon shot down by the US over the Atlantic could inform future export control measures.

In the aftermath of the USAF shooting down the now-infamous balloon, Blake Herzinger, non-resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, said US authorities would hope to get an idea of systems capabilities and components that can only come from gaining custody of Chinese equipment.

He added: 'Understanding the PRC's supply chain for high-tech sensors could inform export control measures.'

In recent years, the US has ramped up efforts to curtail export of components to the