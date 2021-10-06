US DoD receives LiDAR system for EOD teams

AUSA 2021: Smart Shooter receives new USMC contract
The US Marine Corps is trialling SMASH 2000 systems to counter drone threats at land and sea.
RedTail LiDAR Systems had delivered six LiDAR systems to the 707th Ordinance Company stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
These systems will provide Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians with an opportunity to assess how LiDAR can be used to enhance their operations.
The RedTail LiDAR Systems RTL-450 was integrated onto the Teledyne FLIR SkyRaider UAS to address a broad range of the EOD community’s 3D mapping needs.
The RTL-450 can be used for terrain mapping, calculating crater volumes from IED blasts, performing route planning for UGVs, aiding mission planning and conducting surveillance.
The 3D maps created are referred to as point clouds and allow operating areas to be viewed from any perspective.
The underlying LiDAR technology used in the RTL-450 was licenced from the Army Research Laboratory.
The MEMS mirror-based design provides enhanced 3D imagery through laser pulses which are steered to the ground in a very well defined and controlled scan pattern.
The technology is ideal for AI and machine learning algorithms to be used for target detection and classification due to the high point density of the point clouds.
The system can operate in either a raster scan mode for surveillance or a side-to-side scan mode for area mapping while the UAS is flying.
Luch Design Bureau offers versions of RK-360MTs coastal defence missile system for land, sea and air-launched applications.
Despite committing to spend €1.43 billion on five Boeing P-8A Poseidon MPA's, Germany is no closer to deciding on which weapons to invest in for the platforms.
Princeton Infrared Technologies announces SBIR award for the development of a new SWIR EO seeker.
Italy and Piaggio Aerospace have agreed to a six P180 Avanti aircraft deal.
The UK government announced on 3 October that its digital warfare campus will be located at Samlesbury in Lancashire.