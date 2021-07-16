US Army awards Leonardo $105million contract

BAE Systems to support stealth technologies for Joint Strike Missile
BAE Systems has landed a new contract to provide stealth technologies for the Joint Strike Missile.
Leonardo has announced that it has been awarded its third production delivery order contract for the next generation of US Army mission command computing systems, named the Mounted Family of Computer systems (MFoCS) II.
This modular, scalable system supports the Army’s current modernisation strategy for ground combat vehicles, combat service support vehicles and command posts.
The contract is valued at more than $105million.
Leonardo is in the third year of an up to ten-year contract supporting requirements for US Army Mounted Mission Command and Mounted Computing Operating Environment (MCOE).
The MFoCS II system is a family of common computing and display systems that consolidates a range of programmes and military computing users.
The system supports the continued fielding and upgrades of the Army’s Joint Battle Command Platform and features critical system capability upgrades, cybersecurity improvements and multi-touch displays.
This mission-critical tactical server provides a fully integrated hardware, software and network system supporting Blue Force Tracking on Army and US Marine Corps vehicle platforms.
MFoCS II Systems also host an industry-leading embedded cybersecurity architecture.
