US Air Force pushes Sentinel’s initial capability to early 2030s despite China’s nuclear progress
The US Air Force (USAF) has disclosed details of the schedule of the LGM-35A Sentinel ballistic missile effort after recording multiple cost overruns and delays in the programme. First planned for 2029, the initial capability delivery is now expected in the early 2030s.
According to the branch, the milestone B decision to transition the Sentinel from technology maturation into the engineering and manufacturing development phase will be announced by the end of the current calendar year. The first missile pad launch, though, is planned for 2027.
In order to reach those steps, the initiative has multiple critical stages to overcome in
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Defence Notes
-
New opportunities for defence firms as EU steps up support for Ukraine
The European Commission is looking for startups and other innovators to address challenges across the land, air and sea domains.
-
Why small guns have been critical to layered CUAS architectures
Multiple countries have been deploying small arms as the last line of drone defence due to their multiple operational and tactical advantages.
-
Singapore Airshow 2026: ST Engineering hints at export success for AME assault rifle family
The Singapore-based technology company unveiled its new rifle family at this week’s airshow. Chen Chuanren spoke with the ST Engineering’s head of small arms to find out more about how the weapons have been refined.
-
High tension in the High North – a wake-up call for NATO’s future Arctic defence efforts?
Any potential ‘Arctic Sentry’ mission would be months in the planning, but with tensions high in the region given the US’s push for Greenland, NATO countries will need to continue to emphasise their commitment to the region, analysts have said.
-
Venezuela prepares personnel and equipment for a potential second US attack
Defence Minister Gen Vladimir Padrino López has declared that the Venezuelan armed forces “will continue to employ all its available capabilities for military defence”.