Ukraine invasion has potential ramifications for Latin American procurement

The latest data from SIPRI shows a 55% reduction in arms imports by South American states between 2012–16 and 2017–21. Arms imports by states in South America in 2017–21 were at their lowest level for any five-year period in the past 50 years, according to the SIPRI figures.

Despite this evident drop in demand, South American countries operate a vast quantity of Soviet-era and post-Soviet equipment. As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues and international sanctions are imposed on Moscow, an unintended consequence of the conflict may be supply chain problems for Latin American militaries that utilise Russian and Ukrainian military equipment.

Peru, for instance, utilises obsolete T-55 MBTs plus Su-25 and MiG-29 fighters, as well as An-32 transport aircraft. One critical concern for Lima going forward is support for its fleet of Mil helicopters, including variants such as the Mi-171Sh, Mi-35, Mi-25 and Mi-8. These helicopters form the cornerstone of Peruvian military and national security missions as well as HADR activities.

‘The problem is not just Russia, as the other countries that could supply us this equipment or spare parts are Ukraine and Belarus, which are all involved in the war,’ an ex-senior officer in the Peruvian Army explained to Shephard on condition of anonymity. ‘We may have to think of homemade solutions.’

In June 2021, Peru inaugurated a Mil helicopter maintenance centre in La Joya, Arequipa. Similarly, the Argentine Air Force flies Mil Mi-171E helicopters for transportation operations in Antarctica.

Coincidentally, the Brazilian Air Force announced shortly before the Russia-Ukraine war began that it will decommission its fleet of Mil Mi-35M (AH-2 Sabre) attack helicopters.

Peru operates a fleet of Mi-171Sh helicopters. (Photo: Peruvian Presidency/Flickr)

In Uruguay, the Russian shipyard United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) was reportedly considering a bid to build two offshore patrol vessels. Montevideo has not yet announced if USC will be disqualified from the project, but Uruguay was among the 141 countries to vote for UN General Assembly Resolution ES-11/1 that condemned Russia for launching its invasion of Ukraine.

Chile on 5 March decided to impose sanctions on Russian defence companies, for example by withdrawing invitations for Rosoboronexport and other Russian firms to attend the FIDAE exhibition on 5-10 April.

Moscow retains support from long-standing Latin American allies, though. Nicaragua and Venezuela utilise a broad inventory of Russian equipment. Nicaragua obtained 50 T-72B MBTs in 2016 and it also operates Soviet-era armoured vehicles. Meanwhile, Venezuela possesses T-72B1 MBTs, BTR-80A APCs, S-300VM air defence systems, Mi-17 and Mi-35M helicopters, Su-30 combat aircraft and infantry weapons such as SVD Dragunov sniper rifles.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov visited Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela on 16-18 February, just a week before the Russian invasion began. It is unclear if he discussed the future supply of military technology with regional partners.