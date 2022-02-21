To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UK strives to solve disconnect with SMEs

21st February 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by Sam Cranny-Evans in London

RSS

Jeremy Quin (right of picture) claimed that a new action plan would ‘reduce barriers’ faced by SMEs in dealing with the MoD and prime contractors. (Photo: MoD/Crown Copyright)

The latest UK action plan for better engagement with SMEs appears to be an attempt to build better relationships between the MoD, prime contractors and the defence supply chain — but how will theory translate into practice?

The UK government has set a target that by 2022, £1 in every £3 it spends will reach SMEs directly or via the supply chain — and the MoD is no exception.

On 28 January, defence procurement minister Jeremy Quinn officially launched a new action plan to improve the way that the MoD does business with SMEs.

He claimed the plan would ‘increase engagement with the SME sector, and reduce barriers to better utilise the expertise and innovation these organisations offer’ in the context of three major policy announcements in 2021: the Defence and Security Industrial Strategy, Integrated

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us