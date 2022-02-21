UK strives to solve disconnect with SMEs

Irish government dedicates €2.4 million to new brain trust
Irish Ministers Simon Harris and Simon Coveney have announced ten research teams have been shortlisted for the defence innovation competition.
The UK government has set a target that by 2022, £1 in every £3 it spends will reach SMEs directly or via the supply chain — and the MoD is no exception.
On 28 January, defence procurement minister Jeremy Quinn officially launched a new action plan to improve the way that the MoD does business with SMEs.
He claimed the plan would ‘increase engagement with the SME sector, and reduce barriers to better utilise the expertise and innovation these organisations offer’ in the context of three major policy announcements in 2021: the Defence and Security Industrial Strategy, Integrated
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Irish Ministers Simon Harris and Simon Coveney have announced ten research teams have been shortlisted for the defence innovation competition.
A400M missions over recent months included COVID-19 and HADR responses, and the evacuation effort from Afghanistan.
Taiwan is under severe threat from Chinese military action. What are some out-of-the-box measures that Taiwan and friends could take?
IAI expands on multi-layered approach to integrated air defence using Barak MX missile family, hinting at smart launcher function for better target acquisition; downplays reports of Moroccan acquisition.
Team Leidos is to produce £272 million in efficiencies under the Logistics Commodities and Services Transformation programme.
Lockheed Martin is providing flight test support for the PAC-3 interceptor in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.