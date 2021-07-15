UK MoD awards £2million in contracts for Map the Gap

Russian ICBM tests shed light on programme progress
Recent Russian missile tests are believed to involve the 15P182 and Siren-M programmes.
The Map the Gap: Phase 2 competition progresses as the Defence and Security Accelerator has awarded contracts worth £2million to three small and medium-sized businesses.
Digital Concepts Engineering aims to develop a low signature, autonomous unmanned air and ground system with the capability to deploy sensors to collect the desired gap measurements.
Ultrabeam has been selected for its product Argonaut 2, an autonomous, amphibious kinematic survey vehicle.
The Argonaut’s modular survey sensor package includes LiDAR, sonar, current profiler and electric cone penetrometer. It also implements AI machine learning technology to boost autonomy.
ISS Group has put forward a UAV rotorcraft solution equipped with 3D photogrammetric, EO/IR and downward viewing IR cameras, Simultaneous localisation and mapping sensor, ground-penetrating radar and bathymetric/topographic LiDAR.
Map the Gap aims to develop semi-autonomous reconnaissance and survey systems that help the military to cross obstacles such as rivers, streams, bogs and other ‘wet gaps’.
Replacing manned reconnaissance with a remote BLoS system will reduce the threat to life and offer the ability to survey multiple crossing sites in a more timely and efficient manner.
Asia-Pacific air safety is under the spotlight after two deadly crashes of military aircraft in the Philippines in the past month.
US defence giant Boeing delivered a total of 43 military aircraft in the second quarter of 2021
RTI has been selected by IAI to incorporate its Connext system into the OPAL framework.
The RAF has hit a new milestone in its bid to successfully develop combat cloud capabilities, and aims to declare a swarming UAV operational capability soon.
Northrop Grumman has broken ground on a new engineering facility at Elkton, Maryland.