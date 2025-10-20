Thales’ multirole missile delivers “tactical excellence” for UK Royal Navy
Thales’ Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM) has been declared ready for frontline action after successfully completing its latest round of tests in both the UK and France against specially designed targets.
The missile, named Martlet by the UK Royal Navy, is a lightweight, precision-strike missile designed to be fired from a range of tactical platforms, including helicopters, fixed- or rotary-winged UAVs, wheeled or tracked vehicles or fast in-shore naval craft.
In the latest series of trials carried out during both day and night conditions, the Martlet was fired from Wildcat helicopters, which were presented with four targets: a pair of
