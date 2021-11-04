UK BAe 146 replacement plan cuts command support transport fleet in half

The UK MoD has issued an £80 million ($109 million) tender for two civilian business jets under a Command Support Air Transport Recapitalisation (CSAT Recap) acquisition that seeks a BAe146 replacement.

The tender, originally released on 28 October, requires industry bidders to put forward aircraft that can achieve a minimum unrefuelled range of 3,850nm from an unrestricted airfield and transport up to eight passengers.

‘The procurement of two modern, efficient aircraft with longer range are deemed sufficient to meet the CSAT requirement,’ an MoD spokesperson said in a statement to Shephard when asked about the decision not to call for a …