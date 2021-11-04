To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK BAe 146 replacement plan cuts command support transport fleet in half

4th November 2021 - 12:14 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

The RAF BAe 146 fleet will be retired in 2022 (Photo: UK MoD)

The UK has released details of its RAF BAe 146 fleet replacement but will only acquire two aircraft instead of four.

The UK MoD has issued an £80 million ($109 million) tender for two civilian business jets under a Command Support Air Transport Recapitalisation (CSAT Recap) acquisition that seeks a BAe146 replacement.

The tender, originally released on 28 October, requires industry bidders to put forward aircraft that can achieve a minimum unrefuelled range of 3,850nm from an unrestricted airfield and transport up to eight passengers.

‘The procurement of two modern, efficient aircraft with longer range are deemed sufficient to meet the CSAT requirement,’ an MoD spokesperson said in a statement to Shephard when asked about the decision not to call for a …

