The new reality for ship to shore communications (Sponsored)

The new R&S®SK4105 and R&S®SK4110 HF high-power transmitters for beyond line of sight (BLOS) communications for shore stations from Rohde & Schwarz are the first transmitters in the 5-10 kW power range that are liquid-cooled rather than air-cooled. Many decades of experience and expertise in the broadcast and media market have enabled the experts at Rohde & Schwarz to pave the way into a new market with this innovation. Liquid cooling offers incredible performance combined with a visual appeal that no other cooling system can match.

Redefining the future of HF wideband communications with liquid cooling technology by Rohde & Schwarz

The revolutionary HF high-power transmitters with 5 kW/10 kW output power, liquid-cooled and HF wideband capability from Rohde & Schwarz meet all BLOS requirements. For advanced long-range BLOS communications with very high data rates and maximum reliability. An innovative cooling concept minimizes operating costs and makes the transmitter a future-proof investment.

Total cost of ownership

Rohde & Schwarz is responsible not only for equipping its solutions with state-of-the-art technology to deliver the best possible performance, but also for prioritizing the interests of the company’s customers at all times starting at the development of its products. By implementing liquid cooling, Rohde & Schwarz not only thinks beyond the existing technology standards in the market, but also focuses on a total cost of ownership concept.

Reliability through robustness and redundancy

Rohde & Schwarz provides its customers with best-in-class information security and interoperability. The new R&S®SK4105 and R&S®SK4110 HF high-power transmitters are built on a proven record of rigorous research, engineering and development expertise.

Durable and operationally proven in the broadcast and media world, these robust and redundant communications solutions feature high performance throughput and resilience.

