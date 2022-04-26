To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Thales subsidiary to take full ownership of Advanced Acoustic Concepts

26th April 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

AAC has been focused on the design and delivery of technologically advanced systems for the warfighter. (Image: AAC)

Leonardo DRS is divesting its stake in Advanced Acoustic Concepts.

Thales Defense & Security Inc (TDSI) is buying out the stake held by Leonardo DRS in their Advanced Acoustic Concepts (AAC) JV.

The US subsidiary of Thales did not disclose the value of the buyout when it announced on 26 April that it has entered into a ‘definitive agreement’ to assume full ownership of AAC.

The company provides advanced sonar, training and knowledge management systems to the USN under an open business, open systems technology insertion model.

Examples of AAC work to date include the Angler USV programme and the delivery of open architecture COTS processing for combat management systems aboard USN surface ships.

AAC employs more than 200 workers and generated $80 million in sales in 2021.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us