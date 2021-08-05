THAAD to include support from heavy trucks

A total of 36 HEMTT A2 vehicles will join the THAAD programme. (Photo: US Army National Guard/Capt Bryant Wine)

Latest THAAD contract modification for Lockheed Martin raises cumulative maximum value to $6.33 billion.

The US Missile Defense Agency has issued a $35.56 million contract modification for Lockheed Martin to provide 36 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) A2 vehicles made by Oshkosh Defense.

The trucks are ‘a lifetime buy to support the THAAD [Terminal High Altitude Area Defense] weapon system’, the DoD announced on 4 August.

HEMTT deliveries will be completed by late June 2024.

The latest modification brings the cumulative maximum value of the THAAD contract to $6.33 billion.

THAAD is a key system to defend US troops, allied forces, population centres and critical infrastructure against short and medium-range ballistic missiles.