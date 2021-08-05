THAAD to include support from heavy trucks

HII posts $2.2bn in Q2 2021 revenues
US shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries said that strong performance on Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, submarine and aircraft carrier programmes bolstered revenues.
The US Missile Defense Agency has issued a $35.56 million contract modification for Lockheed Martin to provide 36 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) A2 vehicles made by Oshkosh Defense.
The trucks are ‘a lifetime buy to support the THAAD [Terminal High Altitude Area Defense] weapon system’, the DoD announced on 4 August.
HEMTT deliveries will be completed by late June 2024.
The latest modification brings the cumulative maximum value of the THAAD contract to $6.33 billion.
THAAD is a key system to defend US troops, allied forces, population centres and critical infrastructure against short and medium-range ballistic missiles.
Lockheed Martin is to assist the much-needed US ICBM fuze modernisation programme, as the existing Mk21 fuze is already three times past its design life.
BAE Systems wants to close the development lag in customising COTS advanced electronics for defence programmes.
Hardware and software integration between both companies could optimise SIGINT to deliver a clearer battlefield picture and facilitate threat interdiction.
Crystal Group introduces military- and IEC-compliant video encoder and IP KVM.
German company works with IAI on ‘proven, agile and robust’ network-centric warfare solution.