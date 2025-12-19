To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Taiwan approved for purchase of $11 billion in weapons from US

19th December 2025 - 09:11 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

Taiwan already operates HIMARS and conducted first firings in May this year. (Photo: Ministry of National Defense, Republic of China/Taiwan)

The US State Department’s approval of a multi-billion-dollar sale of weapons to Taiwan includes tactical mission networks equipment, uncrewed aerial systems, artillery rocket systems and self-propelled howitzers as well as anti-tank guided missiles.

Taiwan has been approved for the purchase of a large shopping list of weapons, equipment, spare parts and support services under a determination by the US State Department of which the Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress.

The approval was announced on 18 December and ranges from communications to missiles, uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) and self-propelled howitzers (SPHs) to a total of more than US$11 billion.

The most notable deals approved, and making up more than two-thirds of the amount, were for M109A SPHs and related equipment for an estimated cost of $4 billion; and $4 billion for M142 High Mobility

