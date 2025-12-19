Taiwan approved for purchase of $11 billion in weapons from US
Taiwan has been approved for the purchase of a large shopping list of weapons, equipment, spare parts and support services under a determination by the US State Department of which the Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress.
The approval was announced on 18 December and ranges from communications to missiles, uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) and self-propelled howitzers (SPHs) to a total of more than US$11 billion.
The most notable deals approved, and making up more than two-thirds of the amount, were for M109A SPHs and related equipment for an estimated cost of $4 billion; and $4 billion for M142 High Mobility
More from Defence Notes
-
Ireland spells out $2.3 billion shopping list in five-year defence spending plan
Ireland’s multi-annual investment in capital defence spending is set to rise from €300m in 2026 to €360m in 2029–2030 with major upgrades across land, air, maritime and cyber domains.
-
Canada to deepen integration of multi-domain capabilities to strengthen its defences
The Canadian Department of National Defence has created new organisations to manage the procurement and integration of all-domain solutions and allocated US$258.33 million to strengthen production capacities.
-
US National Security Strategy prioritises advanced military capabilities and national industry
The 2025 NSS has emphasised investment in the US nuclear and air defence inventory and national industry, but it leaves multiple unanswered questions on how the White House will implement this approach.
-
Canada set to look away from its neighbour and across the Atlantic for partners
While non-EU UK struggles to join the Security Action for Europe initiative, which provides loans for defence programmes, Canada has become the first country outside Europe to get access – and did so for a nominal fee.
-
NATO experiments with solutions to integrate networks, AI and uncrewed systems
During the latest edition of the NATO DiBaX, the alliance tested multiple capabilities to inform requirements for future efforts.
-
Leonardo unveils plans for Michelangelo air defence dome
The new multi-layered defence system will harness AI to neutralise airborne threats and protect Europe from Russian aggression.