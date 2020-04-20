ST Engineering shows ‘robust’ start to FY2020

ST Engineering secured $1.6 billion of new contracts in Q1 of FY2020 for its Aerospace and Electronics sectors.

In total, new Aerospace contracts equated to $838 million. This includes agreements for A320 heavy maintenance and CFM56-7B engine maintenance for Chinese airlines.

An undisclosed southeast Asian airline also placed a contract for Maintenance-by-the-hour for its entire fleet of Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft which were signed at the Singapore Air Show in February.

ST Engineering Electronics secured contracts totalling $730 million for cybersecurity and training and simulation products such as the provision of Security Operations Centres and cyber advisory services.

The company has also achieved a Phase 2 contract to produce and supply Hunter AFVs (pictured) to the Singapore Armed Forces.

In a 20 April statement, ST Engineering said its order book for Q1 FY2020 remained ‘robust’.

