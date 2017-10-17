SSRO loses outspoken chief executive
The UK's Single Source Regulations Office (SSRO) has suffered a further set back with the surprise resignation of the organisation’s outspoken chief executive.
The resignation of Marcine Waterman, who has been a vocal critic of the regulation of non-competitive defence contracts, comes amid reports of on-going tensions between the SSRO and the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
Established by Parliament to provide oversight and regulation to single source procurement, the SSRO has had a turbulent couple of years with the resignation of two chairmen within eight months in 2016.
Waterman was a prominent voice for increased transparency and scrutiny of
