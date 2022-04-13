Spirit AeroSystems to supply engine pylons for B-52 CERP

Australia diversifies AUKUS into advanced capabilities such as hypersonics
AUKUS is about far more than giving Australia nuclear-powered submarines, with the three countries announcing a wide portfolio of defence collaboration.
Boeing has selected Spirit AeroSystems to supply engine pylons and nacelles for the initial phase of the B-52H Stratofortress bomber Commercial Engine Replacement Program (CERP).
The CERP effort could see as many as 608 engines on the US Air Force fleet of B-52H models eventually replaced.
In line with contract conditions, Spirit will support extending the life of the aircraft to at least 2050, according to a 12 April company statement.
Spirit already makes the nacelle for the commercial variant of the Rolls Royce F-130 engine, selected by the Air Force for the B-52 CERP, the manufacturer also noted.
CERP costs for the B-52H fleet have risen by 9% to about $11 billion, John P Roth former, Air Force Secretary told the Senate Armed Services Committee in June 2021.
AUKUS is about far more than giving Australia nuclear-powered submarines, with the three countries announcing a wide portfolio of defence collaboration.
Indigenously developed loitering munitions and UAVs took centre stage at the recent ArmHiTec exhibition in the Armenian capital Yerevan.
Baltic countries are ramping up military spending amid the Russo-Ukrainian conflict but ambitious acquisition plans might bump into economic factors.
Slovakia has transferred its S-300 air defence system to Ukraine, while Kyiv will also receive Polish T-72s and ex-British Army Mastiff armoured vehicles.
Switchblade loitering munitions en route to Ukraine could be effective against Russian tank formations and in small-scale skirmishes, according to a defence expert.
The Argentine Army recently received new vehicles, weapons and UAVs while the fourth OPV for the Argentine Navy is due to be commissioned in mid-April.