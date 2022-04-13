Spirit AeroSystems to supply engine pylons for B-52 CERP

Boeing has selected Spirit AeroSystems to supply engine pylons and nacelles for the initial phase of the B-52H Stratofortress bomber Commercial Engine Replacement Program (CERP).

The CERP effort could see as many as 608 engines on the US Air Force fleet of B-52H models eventually replaced.

In line with contract conditions, Spirit will support extending the life of the aircraft to at least 2050, according to a 12 April company statement.

Spirit already makes the nacelle for the commercial variant of the Rolls Royce F-130 engine, selected by the Air Force for the B-52 CERP, the manufacturer also noted.

CERP costs for the B-52H fleet have risen by 9% to about $11 billion, John P Roth former, Air Force Secretary told the Senate Armed Services Committee in June 2021.