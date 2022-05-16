Sound and fury from Russia as super-heavy Sarmat far from ready

Russia publicised a test of its RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on 20 April amid its invasion of Ukraine, but industry observers think that accompanying statements of its readiness are optimistic to say the least.

The 208t RS-28 has been under development by the Makeyev Rocket Design Bureau since 2009 as a replacement for the R-36M ICBM (SS-18 ‘Satan').

In the 20 April test, according to the Russian MoD, the ICBM blasted off from the Pesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia, and a dummy warhead aboard Sarmat hit its intended target.

The new ICBM is designed to carry a