Sound and fury from Russia as super-heavy Sarmat far from ready

Rheinmetall eyes Hungarian digitalisation with JV
Rheinmetall is setting up a JV with Hungarian partners to drive armed forces digitalisation in Hungary.
Russia publicised a test of its RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on 20 April amid its invasion of Ukraine, but industry observers think that accompanying statements of its readiness are optimistic to say the least.
The 208t RS-28 has been under development by the Makeyev Rocket Design Bureau since 2009 as a replacement for the R-36M ICBM (SS-18 ‘Satan').
In the 20 April test, according to the Russian MoD, the ICBM blasted off from the Pesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia, and a dummy warhead aboard Sarmat hit its intended target.
The new ICBM is designed to carry a
Even though the US has a powerful arsenal and an extensive defence budget, it has been unable to prevent the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has failed to deter China’s growing territorial and maritime ambitions.
A new partnership between Jankel and IDES is intended to exploit Australian market opportunities such as SOF capability modernisation under Project Greyfin (Land 1508).
Leidos Australia will oversee a new system to maintain medical data for ADF personnel.
Political, diplomatic and military discussions — undertaken since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began — will result in Finland becoming a member of NATO with broad popular support.
Earlier this year, the MoD published a ten-year equipment plan, notable for being the first not to have a deficit in spending in many years.