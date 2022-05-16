To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Sound and fury from Russia as super-heavy Sarmat far from ready

16th May 2022 - 13:15 GMT | by Ian Parker in Portsmouth

RSS

The RS-28 Sarmat launch on 20 April 2022. (Photo: Russian MoD)

For all the bombastic talk from Russian President about the hitting power of the new RS-28 Sarmat 'super heavy' ICBM, observers are highly sceptical that it will enter service in 2023 as claimed.

Russia publicised a test of its RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on 20 April amid its invasion of Ukraine, but industry observers think that accompanying statements of its readiness are optimistic to say the least.

The 208t RS-28 has been under development by the Makeyev Rocket Design Bureau since 2009 as a replacement for the R-36M ICBM (SS-18 ‘Satan').

In the 20 April test, according to the Russian MoD, the ICBM blasted off from the Pesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia, and a dummy warhead aboard Sarmat hit its intended target.

The new ICBM is designed to carry a

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us