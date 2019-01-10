Russia to launch Sarmat ICBM production
The Russian MoD is set to launch the RS-28 Sarmat super-heavy nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile (IBCM) in 2021.
The first regiment of the Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) will be equipped with the new IBCM and it is slated to commence its combat alert duty in 2021, according to the RVSN Commanding Officer, Col Gen Sergey Karakayev.
He said that the unit is set to attain IOC with two silo launchers and a command post. The regiment will be within the structure of the Uzhurskaya RVSN division, stationed near Krasnoyarsk in western Siberia.
At a later stage, the regiment will be
