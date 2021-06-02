Snapshot: US FY2022 budget proposal (video)

Déjà vu hovers over MTCR but manufacturer fears may prove unfounded
Will the Biden administration decide to reverse moves by its predecessor to loosen UAV export restrictions under the Missile Technology Control Regime?
The Biden-Harris Administration is requesting $752.9 billion for national defence in FY2022, of which $715 billion is for the US DoD.
An official statement by the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin highlighted that US priorities have shifted to ending 'forever wars' and investing in 'cutting-edge capabilities'.
In this video, Shephard puts together a snapshot of the FY2022 budget proposal collating key data from across all domains (air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace), including the top three investment priorities for each military division.
Will the Biden administration decide to reverse moves by its predecessor to loosen UAV export restrictions under the Missile Technology Control Regime?
Welcome to Episode 25 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. Sign up to an early email alert ...
SME wins UK MoD contract to develop energy capture and storage device for underwater defence uses.
Dstl chief executive, Doug Umbers, has written an open letter urging the best minds in the country to work with Dstl to combat future threats.
Raytheon has been awarded a contract to develop the Fast Event-based Neuromorphic Camera and Electronics program.
Duterte remains true to character by leaving in limbo, but not severing, a legal agreement that allows US troops to train in the Philippines.