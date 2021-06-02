To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Snapshot: US FY2022 budget proposal (video)

2nd June 2021 - 12:30 GMT | by Noemi Distefano

President Joe Biden at the Pentagon (Credit: US Government)

The US government released the President’s FY2022 Budget proposal on 28 May.

The Biden-Harris Administration is requesting $752.9 billion for national defence in FY2022, of which $715 billion is for the US DoD.

An official statement by the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin highlighted that US priorities have shifted to ending 'forever wars' and investing in 'cutting-edge capabilities'.

In this video, Shephard puts together a snapshot of the FY2022 budget proposal collating key data from across all domains (air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace), including the top three investment priorities for each military division.

 

