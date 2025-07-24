Singapore plots a way forward with new technology and formation reform

In its six decades since independence from Malaysia, defence has consistently ranked as the top area of Singaporean government expenditure, underpinned by a national service model introduced in 1967 that continues to enjoy strong public support and enduring relevance.

Recent global developments — including the war in Ukraine, Middle East conflicts and mounting tensions in the Taiwan Strait — have accelerated the evolution of conventional and hybrid warfare. These include the operationalisation of drone strikes, cyber-attacks and other asymmetric tactics.

Singapore’s new Defence Minister and former army chief, Chan Chun Sing, has highlighted the changes the government believes are required