Singapore plots a way forward with new technology and formation reform

24th July 2025 - 12:28 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

Leopard 2SG main battle tanks leading Singapore's 60th national day parade. (Photo: author)

Singapore spends about 3.5% of GDP on defence and the section’s budget sits on high on the proportion of national spending. The country is investing in uncrewed technology, medium- and long-range fires and new submarines and ships with the hunt also on for new maritime patrol aircraft.

In its six decades since independence from Malaysia, defence has consistently ranked as the top area of Singaporean government expenditure, underpinned by a national service model introduced in 1967 that continues to enjoy strong public support and enduring relevance.

Recent global developments — including the war in Ukraine, Middle East conflicts and mounting tensions in the Taiwan Strait — have accelerated the evolution of conventional and hybrid warfare. These include the operationalisation of drone strikes, cyber-attacks and other asymmetric tactics.

Singapore’s new Defence Minister and former army chief, Chan Chun Sing, has highlighted the changes the government believes are required

