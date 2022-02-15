Singapore Airshow 2022: Momentum swing puts Indonesian V-22 order in jeopardy

A $2 billion FMS deal for Indonesia to purchase eight Bell-Boeing MV-22 Block C Osprey tiltrotor aircraft looks to be significantly off track after Boeing suggested that progress has stalled.

‘Nothing is ever dead but there is no additional activity going on right now and the customer has suffered from paying bills as a result of COVID-19,’ said Randy Rotte, senior director for Asia-Pacific and India business development at Boeing, during a 15 February media briefing.

The order from Indonesia came as a surprise to many when it received US State Department approval on 6 July 2020, in part because neither Bell nor