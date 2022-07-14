Sarmat hyperbole continues with latest Russian claims

According to Russian official announcements over recent weeks, the new RS-28 Sarmat (SS-X-30) intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) will be deployed by the Strategic Missile Forces as early as 2022, and serial production of the missile has already been started.

However, so far only one test launch of the missile has taken place with Sarmat being successfully launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region on 20 April 2022.

‘We are absolutely on schedule, we are now preparing for the second flight test of the Sarmat, where the requirements for this rocket will be increased in certain points, agreed first