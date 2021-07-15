Russian ICBM tests shed light on programme progress

UK MoD awards £2million in contracts for Map the Gap
DASA has selected three small and medium-sized businesses to receive £2milion in contracts to help the military cross rivers, streams and bogs.
The newest ICBM developed by the Moscow Institute of Thermal Engineering (MIT) was successfully launched from the Russian MoD’s 1st State Test Site (Plesetsk), the TASS news agency reported on 28 June.
Subsequent Russian media speculation based on this report drew the conclusion that it was a test launch of the advanced Kedr ICBM. However, Kedr is still far from the testing phase. It is more likely that this is the new 15P182 missile system, which is being developed under a state contract awarded on 5 September 2019 by the MoD.
According to the contract with MIT
Asia-Pacific air safety is under the spotlight after two deadly crashes of military aircraft in the Philippines in the past month.
US defence giant Boeing delivered a total of 43 military aircraft in the second quarter of 2021
RTI has been selected by IAI to incorporate its Connext system into the OPAL framework.
The RAF has hit a new milestone in its bid to successfully develop combat cloud capabilities, and aims to declare a swarming UAV operational capability soon.
Northrop Grumman has broken ground on a new engineering facility at Elkton, Maryland.