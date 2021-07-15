Russian ICBM tests shed light on programme progress

The newest ICBM developed by the Moscow Institute of Thermal Engineering (MIT) was successfully launched from the Russian MoD’s 1st State Test Site (Plesetsk), the TASS news agency reported on 28 June.

Subsequent Russian media speculation based on this report drew the conclusion that it was a test launch of the advanced Kedr ICBM. However, Kedr is still far from the testing phase. It is more likely that this is the new 15P182 missile system, which is being developed under a state contract awarded on 5 September 2019 by the MoD.

According to the contract with MIT ...