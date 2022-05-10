Russia projects ‘business as usual’ image on anticlimactic Victory Day

Foreign firms want India to simplify cumbersome offset policy
While offsets are one way of upskilling the domestic industry, most foreign OEMs find India's policy unnecessarily difficult and full of risks.
The annual parade in Moscow on 9 May usually attracts attention, but the symbolism of this year's event was more important than ever to foreign observers given the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Many international observers, analysts and senior government officials expected that the event could be used by Russian President Vladimir Putin for important announcements, such as mass mobilisation or an official declaration of war against Ukraine.
Reality proved them wrong and no major announcements were made.
International observers and Kremlinologists had spent days leading up to Victory Day forming broad assumptions based on the information revealed by officials
The US supply of weapons and ammunition to Kyiv has highlighted labour and material shortages, a too-limited supplier base and the need for shorter delivery timelines.
BAE Systems receives a contract from US agency to develop an autonomous tactical network.
New weapons and capabilities for South Korea's army, navy and air force were approved at a recent defence meeting.
Lloyd Austin testified before the Senate on 3 May about the FY2023 defence budget request, stressing the need to provide US forces with cutting-edge systems and platforms for the medium term, as well as the short-term value in aiding Ukraine.
The UK has expanded its support for Kyiv with the supply of Brimstone anti-ship missiles, Malloy heavy-lift drones and other systems.