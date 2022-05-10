Russia projects ‘business as usual’ image on anticlimactic Victory Day

The annual parade in Moscow on 9 May usually attracts attention, but the symbolism of this year's event was more important than ever to foreign observers given the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Many international observers, analysts and senior government officials expected that the event could be used by Russian President Vladimir Putin for important announcements, such as mass mobilisation or an official declaration of war against Ukraine.

Reality proved them wrong and no major announcements were made.

International observers and Kremlinologists had spent days leading up to Victory Day forming broad assumptions based on the information revealed by officials