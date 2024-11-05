RUSI deputy: UK needs longer procurement plans and improved awareness of US sift to Indo-Pacific

European NATO countries need to acknowledge that the US government is increasingly focused on the Indo-Pacific region, according to RUSI deputy director general Professor Malcolm Chalmers, who also said the UK needed longer procurement planning.

Speaking at a UK’s Defence Committee spending hearing days after the UK budget and amid an ongoing Strategic Defence Review (SDR), Chalmers said that there was a feeling UK forces were “hollowed” out.

On 30 October the UK government committed to spending an additional £2.9 billion (US$3.8 billion) on defence in the next financial year as part of an effort to reach a target of spending