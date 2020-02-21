To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Rood’s departure signals degradation of US policymaking, say analysts

21st February 2020 - 13:00 GMT | by Jason Sherman in Washington DC

RSS

US President Donald Trump ousted the Pentagon’s top policy official this week, in a move that analysts say signals a ‘degradation’ of Washington’s national security policymaking apparatus.

It also raises questions about who might be willing to fill the vacant post. 

On 19 February, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood – who last year certified that Ukraine’s anti-corruption activities justified release of security assistance to Kiev – tendered his resignation at the behest of the White House. 

‘It’s my understanding from [Defense] Secretary [Mark] Esper that you requested my resignation,’ Rood wrote in a one-page letter to Trump.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Jason Sherman

Author

Jason Sherman

Jason Sherman is a US-based journalist. Since 1994, he has covered the Pentagon, defence industry, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us