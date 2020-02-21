Rood’s departure signals degradation of US policymaking, say analysts

US President Donald Trump ousted the Pentagon’s top policy official this week, in a move that analysts say signals a ‘degradation’ of Washington’s national security policymaking apparatus.

It also raises questions about who might be willing to fill the vacant post.

On 19 February, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood – who last year certified that Ukraine’s anti-corruption activities justified release of security assistance to Kiev – tendered his resignation at the behest of the White House.

‘It’s my understanding from [Defense] Secretary [Mark] Esper that you requested my resignation,’ Rood wrote in a one-page letter to Trump.