Raytheon unveils compact AESA radar

Kaman announces new KARGO UAV
Kaman claims its new KARGO UAV will raise standards in expeditionary logistics.
Raytheon has introduced its newest affordable, lightweight and compact AESA radar
According to the manufacturer, it provides the capability of a heavyweight AESA fire control radar at half the cost.
The new radar weighs just over 100lb, making it one-third of the weight of most modern AESA radars.
It achieves high performance at a reduced weight and cost through utilising Gallium Nitride technology, a digital receiver/exciter and processors called CHIRP and a unique air-cooled design.
Raytheon’s AESA radar features an open architecture design to allow for rapid upgrades while keeping operational and maintenance costs low.
Their AESA radars have combat-proven reliability with more than one million flight hours total since the first operational AESA radar developed for the F-15C Eagle in 2000.
Raytheon’s AESA radars are trusted by militaries across the world, with the USAF ordering the AN/APG-82(V) AESA radar for the F-15EX in June of this year and the USMC ordering more AN/APG-79(V)4 radars earlier in May.
US space data firm Spire wants to grow its government and defence business.
Raytheon And SeeByte collaborate to combine AN/AQS-20C with SeeTrack v4.
GV-X is aimed at end-users — such as US defence and intelligence agencies — who need full-motion video analysis from UAVs.
USAF selects Boeing to repair missile guidance sets on ICBMs.
Facts on the ground contrast sharply with the grand ambitions enshrined in UK defence strategy.