Hypersonic missile programme gears up for PDR

Indian Romeos to benefit from additional engineering
Lockheed Martin gains contract modification for MH-60Rs being provided to India.
The USAF has awarded Raytheon a $27.99 million contract modification in connection with the Phase I Preliminary Design Review (PDR) in the Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment (SCIFiRE) long-range hypersonic missile programme.
In completing the PDR by 2 September 2022 at Tuscon, Arizona, Raytheon will ‘mature a solid rocket-boosted, air-breathing, hypersonic conventional cruise missile, air-launched from existing fighter/bomber aircraft’, the DoD noted on 3 September.
SCIFiRE is a collaborative effort between Australia and the US, with the two governments signing a deal in November 2020 to develop and test full-sized hypersonic cruise missile prototypes.
In particular, the R&D programme is intended to result in a precision strike missile capable of travelling at Mach 5.
At the time, Shephard noted that Australia and the US have been collaborating on R&D relating to hypersonic scramjets, rocket motors, sensors and advanced manufacturing materials for more than 15 years.
A demonstration MUM-T flight in late August involved an MQ-20 Avenger and a modified King Air 200.
Mirage 2000D RMV aircraft have been tested in Djibouti, with a view to deploy them on operational missions from Niger in 2022.
Two days of flights between the UK and the Netherlands were part of a broader capability demonstration programme.
Israeli F-16 wing production line established in the 1980s resumes work.
Kazakhstan becomes the latest country to order the A400M.