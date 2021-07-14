RAF ready to declare Nexus combat cloud operational

The RAF’s Nexus combat cloud can now be introduced operationally, according to Mike Wigston, chief of the air staff (CAS).

Revealing the development at the Air and Space Power’s Global Air Chief’s Conference on 14 July, Wigston said that Nexus had been designed in house and at a fraction of the cost to comparable systems.

In a ‘recent’ evaluation, he shared that Nexus was used on board a RAF Voyager A330 MRTT aircraft that saw laptops and tablets configured inflight to produce a real time common operating picture based on data taken from a Nexus node on the ground ...