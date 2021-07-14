RAF ready to declare Nexus combat cloud operational

Boeing announces Q2 aircraft deliveries
US defence giant Boeing delivered a total of 43 military aircraft in the second quarter of 2021
The RAF’s Nexus combat cloud can now be introduced operationally, according to Mike Wigston, chief of the air staff (CAS).
Revealing the development at the Air and Space Power’s Global Air Chief’s Conference on 14 July, Wigston said that Nexus had been designed in house and at a fraction of the cost to comparable systems.
In a ‘recent’ evaluation, he shared that Nexus was used on board a RAF Voyager A330 MRTT aircraft that saw laptops and tablets configured inflight to produce a real time common operating picture based on data taken from a Nexus node on the ground ...
RTI has been selected by IAI to incorporate its Connext system into the OPAL framework.
Northrop Grumman has broken ground on a new engineering facility at Elkton, Maryland.
A report commissioned by the UK MoD from RAND Europe has shed new light on the problems faced by companies below Tier One in the defence supply chain.
Israeli manufacturer demonstrates situational awareness system for land and naval applications.
New Zealand's defence secretary has announced a post-COVID redraft of the government's much-lauded Defence Capability Plan, with potential for a radical departure from existing roles and requirements.